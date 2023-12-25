In Kerala, Congress aligns with BJP and RSS against CPI(M), says Brinda Karat

Hitting out at the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist) senior leader Brinda Karat said on Monday that in Kerala, the grand old party is aligning with the RSS and the BJP against the ruling CPI (M). The Politbureau member of the CPI (M) was responding to Congress leader KC Venugopal's allegations that his party workers are being attacked in Kerala. "Everywhere, our boys were brutally attacked by the police and CPI(M) goons in the state," Venugopal had alleged.

In response, Brinda Karat said that the Congress speaks the same language as the Bharatiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. "In Kerala, the Congress is clearly with the RSS and the BJP against the CPI(M). At the national level, they talk about fighting against Modi, but in Kerala, where there is a government with alternative policies and a pro-people stance, the Congress cannot tolerate it," she said.

"What the BJP and RSS say in the morning, the Congress says in the evening. This is the politics in Kerala, and it is a shame that the national party, which claims to be mentally fighting against Modi, should be in a state like Kerala, an oasis of communal harmony, an oasis for pro-people policies, is using the most wild tactics to destabilise the state government," Karat said while speaking to ANI. Earlier on Sunday, Venugopal claimed that Congress workers were brutally attacked by CPI(M) goons and the police.

He further claimed that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was treating the opposition the same way the BJP does with opposition parties. "Everywhere, our boys were brutally attacked by the police and CPI (M) goons. We are fighting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the dictatorial government and their attitude at the national level, but unfortunately, Kerala CPI (M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan is doing the same thing to attack the opposition parties, basically Congress and the UDF. This is condemnable," Venugopal had said. (ANI)

