Have faith, new govt will work for development: Shivraj Singh Chouhan on BJP-led MP govt

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed faith that the members of the state cabinet who will take oath today will work for the development of the state under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and newly elected Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. His remarks came on a day when the nation is celebrating the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee as 'Good Governance Day'.

Speaking to ANI on Monday, the veteran BJP leader said, "Today is 'Good Governance Day' and the birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Today, the cabinet ministers of the Madhya Pradesh government are going to take an oath. I have faith that the govt that will be formed today is going to work for the development of the state under the leadership of PM Modi and CM Mohan Yadav." Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced that members of the state cabinet will take the oath around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

"At 3:30 pm today, the Governor will administer the oath to the members of our new cabinet. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National Chief JP Nadda, state BJP chief VD Sharma, and all senior party leaders, the new cabinet will work for the betterment of the state," CM Yadav said. The Bharatiya Janata Party is organising several events across the country to mark the birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, which is observed as Good Governance Day.

Vajpayee was born on December 25, 1924, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, and served as the nation's prime minister three times. He passed away at AIIMS, New Delhi, on August 16, 2018. The purpose of Good Governance Day is to increase public access to various government programmes and services. (ANI)

