Kremlin says Serbian election protest is being stoked by foreign-backed forces

The Kremlin said on Monday that foreign-backed forces were trying to foment unrest in Serbia over parliamentary and local elections.
Thousands gathered in the centre of Belgrade in an anti-government protest on Sunday to demand the annulment of elections a week ago that international observers said were unfair.
