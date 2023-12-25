"Atal Bihari Vajpayee has given several gifts to our nation": Rajasthan BJP chief CP Joshi

Remembering former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary today, Rajasthan BJP chief CP Joshi on Monday said that the former Prime Minister made multiple contributions and gifted the nation with several important projects. Speaking to reporters in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan BJP chief CP Joshi said, "Today is the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and the country is celebrating it as Good Governance Day'. He has given several gifts to the country, like the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, a nuclear test in Pokhran, Kisan Samman Nidhi or Fasal Bima Yojana, be it the win in the Kargil war. Due to his contributions, he was also known as Ajatshatru of Indian politics."

He further stated that the works started by the former Prime Minister are also being carried out under the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "We are witnessing the work started by him being continued and executed under the leadership of the Prime Minister with full speed," he said.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee served as the Prime Minister of India from May 16, 1996 to June 1 1996 and again from March 19, 1998, to May 22, 2004. He also served as India's External Affairs Minister in the cabinet of Prime Minister Moraji Desai from 1977 to 1979. He passed away at AIIMS Hospital in Delhi on August 16, 2018.

Earlier today, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bigwigs led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial in New Delhi on Monday to offer floral tributes on the 99th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar were also present at the memorial.

After coming to power in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in order to honour the former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna recipient, declared that December 25 would be celebrated as Good Governance Day every year. (ANI)

