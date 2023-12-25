"Old tunnels to be repaired, new tunnels will be built in state": Himachal CM Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the old tunnels will be repaired and new tunnels will be built in Shimla City as he inaugurated a tunnel near Dhali in Shimla on Monday. "The contribution work was slow here; we held a meeting and sped up the work here. This tunnel has been opened for the people of the upper Shimla area. We have also developed the interior design for tourist attractions; the tourism department has done it. I would like to thank the officials and minister," Chief Minister Sukhu said while laying stress that the tunnels will help ease the traffic in the area.

Stating that rules have been changed in his government to speed up the infrastructure works, CM Sukhu said, "Certainly this would ease the vehicular movement, as earlier there was one tunnel and now we have another. Now that there would be a three-lane road, it would ease traffic. We would renovate the other tunnels and we shall also build new tunnels as we have made provisions in the budget," the Chief Minister said. A local councillor in Dhali also said that the tunnel will benefit the tourists here.

"The tunnel is very important for us. The old tunnel is over 150 to 200 years old. I am thankful to the Chief Minister, concerned minister and local MLA for providing this tunnel," said Vineet Sharma, local councillor. CM Sukhu also informed that a delegation of the Himachal Pradesh Congress committee will go to New Delhi to meet the party's high command.

"Party high command has summoned us. Ahead of the Loksabha Elections, all ministers, all CPS and party chiefs and all former party presidents of HPCC have been called and the meeting is at noon on December 27th," he said. (ANI)

