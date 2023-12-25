Bengal BJP chief claims his comments were twisted by TMC to peddle falsehood

BJP West Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar on Monday claimed his comments were twisted by the ruling Trinamool Congress to peddle falsehood and deflect attention from its ''failure'' to stop alleged TET question paper leak on the previous day.

A video on Sunday went viral in which Majumdar said, ''Bengal had been the cradle of Bhakti movement, Bengal had espoused 'Sanatan dharma' for ages but got derailed from the track for some time due to the Leftists. Those who rate football game higher than Gita are all Leftist products, they prove a little learning is a dangerous thing. Bengal would now follow the right path which starts from today (the day of Gita reading on December 24)''.

Majumdar told reporters on Monday he had meant ''present-day Leftists and TMC should not teach us about the ideals of Swamiji''.

''I did not indicate Swami Vivekananda. How can I? If you listen to my comments in the video you will see I said Leftists of today. TMC is trying to do politics and misleading people.

TMC leader and West Bengal Commerce and Industry minister Sashi Panja on Sunday alleged that by making such comments, Majumdar had shown disrespect to Swami Vivekananda who had once said if you play football rather than study Gita you will be nearer heaven.

TMC state spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said on his X handle, ''By labelling Swami Vivekananda an 'illiterate leftist', @DrSukantaBJP has well and truly surpassed @BJP4India's previous insults to Bengal's cultural icons. Swami Vivekananda's point about preferring football over the Gita was that physical capability precedes the mental fortitude required to comprehend and apply the teachings of the Gita – a concept too profound for the dumpster fire that is the @BJP4Bengal leadership.

''Expecting them to grasp Swamiji's depth is like expecting a donkey to race like a horse. Their sole talent lies in prostrating before PM @narendramodi's throne. Either swallow your pride and issue a public apology or spare us the sight of your faces before the 2024 elections,'' Ghosh noted in his post.

Claiming his words were twisted falsely by TMC to deflect attention from the leak of the TET question paper, the Balurghat BJP MP said, ''The people having suffered jail sentences are now being forced to peddle falsehood to hush up the TET paper leak scandal. I wish your recovery.'' The BJP state president was alluding to the Ponzi scam allegedly involving the Sarada group and Ghosh's arrest in connection with the scam.

