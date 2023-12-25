"Just like Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya I also got chance to serve Kashi...," PM Modi

Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asserted that he feels enlightened that he got the chance to serve Kashi just like Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asserted that he feels enlightened that he got the chance to serve Kashi just like Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya. Addressing at the event of releasing the first series of 11 volumes of 'Collected Works of Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya', PM Modi said that today is like a festival of inspiration for people who believe in India and Indianness. Today is the birth anniversary of Mahamana Mandan Mohan Malaviya and also the birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

"I consider it a privilege of our government that we gave him Bharat Ratna. For me, Mahamana ji is very special for another reason: like him, God has given me an opportunity to serve Kashi. I am also fortunate that when I filed my nomination to contest the elections in 2014, its proponents were members of Malviya ji's family," PM Modi said after releasing the first series of 11 volumes of 'Collected Works of Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya'. The Prime Minister said that a personality like Mahamana was born once in a century and was also the greatest scholar of his times.

"A personality like Mahamana is born once in a century! Mahamana was the greatest scholar of his time! He was a confluence of modern thinking and Sanatan values! It's a matter of big fortune and pride for my government that it bestowed Mahamana with the Bharat Ratna!", he added. He further said that the country was indebted to greats who made invaluable contributions to the nation and was privileged to release a book of Pt. Madan Mohan Malaviya's works.

"The release of the 'Collected works of Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya', a complete literature shedding light on Malaviya Ji's great life, marks a significant moment on this auspicious day. This book will serve as a powerful medium of introducing our coming generations to the thoughts and ideals of Malaviya Ji," the Prime Minister said. The Prime Minister further said that the government has made a new start by promoting Indian languages in higher education.

"Just like 'nation first' was supreme for Pandit Malaviya, we are setting up several institutions committed towards nation-building. He faced the biggest forces for the country, and even in the most difficult environment, he sowed the seeds of possibilities for the country," he said. Earlier, PM Modi released the first series of 11 volumes of 'Collected Works of Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya' on the occasion of the 162nd birth anniversary of Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital.

The 'Collected Works of Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya' is an endeavour in this direction, according to a government release. The bilingual (English and Hindi) work in 11 volumes, spread across about 4,000 pages, is a collection of the writings and speeches of Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya, collected from every nook and corner of the country.

Madan Mohan Malaviya, the illustrious founder of Banaras Hindu University, occupies a leading place among the makers of modern India. He is remembered as an outstanding scholar and freedom fighter who worked immensely to raise national consciousness among people. (ANI)

