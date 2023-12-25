Pending paddy bonus of Rs 3.7k cr transferred to 12 lakh farmers in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday digitally transferred pending bonus of Rs 3,716 crore to more than 12 lakh farmers who had sold their paddy in 2014-15 and 2015-16 in cooperative societies under minimum support price.

Addressing the function meant to disburse bonus, Sai said his government will fulfil every ''Modi guarantee'' (ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's pre-poll promise) in the next five years.

The event was held in Bendri village of Raipur district to mark Good Governance Day, observed nationwide on the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The bonus of Rs 300 per quintal was not disbursed to paddy farmers by then Raman Singh-led BJP government for Kharif marketing seasons 2014-15 and 2015-16.

The previous Congress government under Bhupesh Baghel had promised to disburse this bonus but failed to do so citing some reasons.

In its manifesto for the 2023 Assembly polls, which were held on November 7 and 17, the BJP had promised to pay this bonus on December 25 if it came to power in Chhattisgarh.

''We had promised farmers that as soon as the BJP comes to power in the state, we will give the outstanding bonus of two years to them. I am very happy today we have transferred Rs 3716 crore into the bank accounts of more than 12 lakh farmers'', the CM said.

The confidence of the farmers of Chhattisgarh on the BJP government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has increased, Sai asserted.

The CM further said his government has decided to provide 18 lakh houses to the poor under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna.

''We have made a provision in the recent supplementary budget to give Rs 1000 per month to married women under Mahtari Vandan Yojna,'' he said.

The promises of annual assistance of Rs 10,000 to landless labourers, recruitment to one lakh government vacant posts in a transparent manner, free treatment upto Rs 10 lakh under Ayushman Card, procurement of paddy at Rs 3100 per quintal and tendu leaf collection at Rs 5500 per standard sack will also be fulfilled, he added.

The government has issued an order to procure 21 quintal paddy per acre from farmers and, if required, the schedule of the procurement drive, which is scheduled to end on January 31, will be extended, the CM said.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, party MLAs and other leaders were present on the occasion.

