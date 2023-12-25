Left Menu

Netanyahu says Gaza war will last long, not close to ending

We are continuing to fight, and we will be intensifying the fighting in the coming days, and the fighting will take long and it is not close to concluding," he told lawmakers from his Likud party, according to a statement.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 25-12-2023 19:08 IST | Created: 25-12-2023 19:08 IST
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that the Gaza war was far from over and dismissed what he cast as false media speculation that his government might call a halt to fighting against the Palestinian enclave's Hamas Islamists.

"We are not stopping. We are continuing to fight, and we will be intensifying the fighting in the coming days, and the fighting will take long and it is not close to concluding," he told lawmakers from his Likud party, according to a statement. (Writing by Dan Williams)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

