BJP MLA urges CM Adityanath for age relaxation in police recruitment

PTI | Noida | Updated: 25-12-2023 20:00 IST | Created: 25-12-2023 20:00 IST
BJP MLA Dhirendra Singh has urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for relaxation in age limit for police service aspirants, saying the youths who missed the opportunity due to Covid-19 deserve a chance.

The Jewar MLA sent his letter in the wake of the state government notifying recruitment to 60,244 posts of police constable on December 23. The application process for the service would begin on Wednesady and continue till January 16.

The age limit of the candidates should be minimum 18 years and maximum 22 years, as per the notification, while the legislator has sought relaxation of three to five years in the upper age limit.

In his letter on Saturday, Singh said that soon after the notification, a delegation of youths from different districts of the state met him with the request for relaxation in the age limit.

''I would also like to inform that there was no recruitment on civil constable posts during the Corona period, due to which the age of the youth of the state had increased, who are no longer eligible to apply for this recruitment,'' the BJP leader stated.

''At first glance, what the youth say seems to be correct. Corona was a disaster and it would be appropriate to provide a chance to the youth who were deprived during that time,'' Singh urged Adityanath.

Therefore, he said, in order to protect the future of the youth of the state, ''I would like you to order the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board to provide additional age relaxation of 3-5 years in this recruitment''.

Of the 60,244 vacancies in the police service, 24,102 are unreserved, 6,024 reserved for the economically weaker section, 16,262 reserved for OBCs, 12,650 reserved for SCs, and 1,204 reserved for STs, according to the official notification.

Of the total posts, 20 per cent have been reserved for women, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

