"Wrestling association has not been dissolved": Priyanka Gandhi accuses BJP of spreading false news

Amid the ruckus over the suspension of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is spreading false news as only its activities have been stopped so that the accused can be saved by spreading confusion. Taking to 'X', Vadra wrote, "The BJP government is spreading false news about dissolving the wrestling association. The wrestling association has not been dissolved, only its activities have been stopped so that the accused can be saved by spreading confusion. Have to go to this level to suppress the voice of an aggrieved woman?"

Earlier, the Union Sports Ministry on Sunday suspended the sport's premier governing body in the country along with all its office-bearers. The decision came close on the heels of newly elected WFI president Sanjay Singh announcing the hosting of the U-15 and U-20 nationals at Nandini Nagar in the Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh by the end of the year.

Also, the Union Sports Ministry on Sunday instructed the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to form an ad-hoc committee to manage and control the affairs of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), as per a source from the ministry. "When famous players who made the country proud accused a BJP MP of sexual exploitation, the government stood with the accused. The victims were tortured and the accused were rewarded. The Prime Minister and the Home Minister will not even listen. The Home Minister forgot the assurance given to the women wrestlers in return for withdrawing the agitation. The height of arrogance is that the BJP MP, who is accused of sexually exploiting female players, himself decided that the next national game would be played in his own district, on his own college ground. Defeated by this darkness and injustice, Olympic winner Sakshi Malik left wrestling, and when players started returning their awards, the government spread rumours," she added.

Earlier, Olympian Sakshi Malik announced her retirement from wrestling at an emotional press briefing, claiming that the Centre went back on its word to not install an aide of Brij Bhushan as an office-bearer of the wrestling federation. Later, voicing his misgivings over the election of Sanjay Singh as the new WFI chief, fellow Olympian Bajrang Punia returned his Padma Shri in protest.

The star wrestlers earlier led a protest by wrestlers who came out against Brij Bhushan, accusing him of sexual harassment. Targetting the BJP government, Priyanka Gandhi further said, "Wherever a woman is tortured, this government, with all the might of its power, protects the accused and tortures the victim. Today there is talk of women leading in every field, but the people in power are busy harassing, suppressing and discouraging the women who are moving forward. The people of the country and the women of the country are watching all this." (ANI)

