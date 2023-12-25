Left Menu

Chautala urges officials to work in villages and cities instead of only sitting in offices

In an official statement, Chautala said that Haryana is the first state in the country where BPL ration cards are being made for families with an income of Rs 1.80 lakh instead of Rs 1.20 lakh.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 25-12-2023 20:03 IST | Created: 25-12-2023 20:03 IST
Chautala urges officials to work in villages and cities instead of only sitting in offices
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Monday urged officers and employees to work in villages and cities instead of only sitting in offices. He said on the occasion of Good Governance Day, we should all take a pledge to honestly perform our duties so that lives of the common man can be made easier. Mr Chautala said this at a district-level Good Governance Day programme organised in Gurugram. ''The actual good governance is where departments not only reach out to the people who are unable to reach the administration, but also fulfil their needs and resolve their grievances'' he said. In an official statement, Chautala said that Haryana is the first state in the country where BPL ration cards are being made for families with an income of Rs 1.80 lakh instead of Rs 1.20 lakh. Late Chaudhary Devi Lal had also started 'Kam-ke-Badaley-Aanaj-Yojana' 28 years ago, which has now taken the form of MNREGA, he added. The government is trying to install micro ATMs at the ration depot shop, so that the common citizen can withdraw up to Rs 5,000 from there. The tax policy has been aimed in such a way to get rid of the 'inspector raj'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UNHCR thanks India for taking care 142 Rohingyas intercepted in Andaman

UNHCR thanks India for taking care 142 Rohingyas intercepted in Andaman

 India
2
EIB signs €145M loan to enhance radiation safety of Cernavoda power plant

EIB signs €145M loan to enhance radiation safety of Cernavoda power plant

 Global
3
We really support Uzzy: Cummins backs Khawaja on the dove logo for the Gaza crisis

We really support Uzzy: Cummins backs Khawaja on the dove logo for the Gaza ...

 Australia
4
UNHCR calls on coastal authorities to save people in distress around Nicobar Islands

UNHCR calls on coastal authorities to save people in distress around Nicobar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023