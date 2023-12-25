President Droupadi Murmu attends Bhajan Sandhya programme on birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee

President Droupadi Murmu attended the 'Bhajan Sandhya' programme in the national capital on Monday and paid tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary. On the occasion, several dignitaries, including BJP National President JP Nadda, were present.

Earlier in a tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 99th birth anniversary, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed that he will be remembered by generations for his significant contributions to India's economy, security, and diplomacy. The EAM lauded Vajpayee's contributions as "seminal," posting a message on the social media platform 'X', to pay homage to the revered leader today."Tributes to Bharat Ratna former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji on his Jayanti," Jaishankar wrote on X.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee served as the Prime Minister of India from May 16, 1996, to June 1 1996 and again from March 19, 1998, to May 22, 2004. He also served as India's External Affairs Minister in the cabinet of Prime Minister Moraji Desai from 1977 to 1979. He passed away at AIIMS Hospital in Delhi on August 16, 2018. On the occasion of Good Governance Day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday unveiled the statue of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna awardee Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Kashipur in the Udham Singh Nagar district.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bigwigs led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial in New Delhi on Monday to offer floral tributes on the 99th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar were also present at the memorial.

Leaders like former President Ram Nath Kovind, BJP National President JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, and others paid their respects by offering floral tributes on the occasion. The Bharatiya Janata Party is organising several events across the country to mark the 99th birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Monday, celebrated as Good Governance Day. (ANI)

