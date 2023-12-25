Israel's Netanyahu says military pressure needed to free hostages
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 25-12-2023 20:23 IST | Created: 25-12-2023 20:23 IST
- Israel
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that Israel would not succeed in freeing the remaining hostages held in Gaza without military pressure.
"We wouldn't have succeeded up until now to release more than 100 hostages without military pressure," Netanyahu said during a speech in Israel's parliament. "And we won't succeed at releasing all the hostages without military pressure."
