"Don't even consider him a Sikh...": SAD Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal trains guns at Bhagwant Mann

Launching a blistering attack at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Shiromani Akali Dal Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday said that he does not even consider Bhagwant Mann a Sikh. "I don't even consider the Chief Minister (Bhagwant Mann) as a Sikh; his hair has been cut. Every day, he makes such statements that we feel sad," Badal said in a press conference.

Badal also accused AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal of running the Punjab government instead of Mann, saying the Delhi CM was also the CM of the border state. "The way Kejriwal has controlled Punjab, the entire expenditure of Punjab's treasury is being spent on Kejriwal," he added.

Badal appealed to the Sikh population to remain united. "The population of Muslims in the country is about 18 per cent but they have no leadership because they are not united... We are 2 per cent but we are united under Sri Akal Takht Sahib. I appeal to all of you not to be divided and remain united...Shiromani Akali Dal will establish party units in all the states," he said.

Bhagwant Mann-led AAP won 92 seats in Punjab in the 2022 assembly elections, scoring a landslide victory. The Congress was second with 18 seats. Badal's Akali Dal could win only 12 seats. (ANI)

