"Morarji Desai's name was nowhere in 1977 polls, but...": Sharad Pawar on Opposition not having prime ministerial face

As the Opposition bloc- INDIA is yet to announce the prime ministerial face for the upcoming general elections, Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar on Monday said that there are no consequences if a face is not projected for PM candidate as the people will take a call to bring about the change if they are in the mood. Pawar, while responding to a question about the opposition bloc INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) not having a prime ministerial face, Sharad Pawar said even in the 1977 Lok Sabha polls (post Emergency) no one was projected as PM.

"In the 1977 elections, no face was projected for PM and after the election, Moraraji Desai was elected for the PM post. Desai's name was nowhere before the elections and in fact, a new party came into existence. After the polls, Moraraji Desai was made PM. There are no consequences if a face is not projected. If people are in the mood for change, they will take a call to bring about that change," the former Union minister said. Morarji Desai, who became the first non-Congress Prime Minister of India, remained in the office for 856 days. He served as the fifth PM during 1977-79, leading the post-emergency government led by the Janata Party.

However, when asked about a poll survey that had given the Maha Vikas Aghadi an edge over the ruling alliance in the 2024 LS polls, Pawar said surveys are just indications and one should not jump to conclusions on the basis of such exercises. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)