JD(U) welcomes suspension of WFI

The Janata Dal United Monday welcomed the suspension of the newly-elected Wrestling Federation of India WFI, terming it a step in the right direction.We welcome the decision taken by Sports Ministry.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2023 21:17 IST | Created: 25-12-2023 21:17 IST
The Janata Dal (United) Monday welcomed the suspension of the newly-elected Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), terming it a step in the right direction.

''We welcome the decision taken by Sports Ministry. It's late, but a right decision. It is a step taken to punish the guilty,'' party leader K C Tyagi said.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections were held on December 21 with Sanjay Singh, an aide of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh, his panel winning the polls by big margins.

The sports ministry on Sunday suspended the WFI indefinitely after the wrestling body made a ''hasty announcement'' of organising the U-15 and U-20 nationals ''without following due procedure and not giving sufficient notice to wrestlers'' for preparations.

On the suspension of 146 Opposition MPs from Parliament in the recently concluded Winter Session, Tyagi said, ''Suspensions are unfortunate. The responsibility to run the House is with of the ruling party.'' ''Suspensions at such a large scale have never happened in independent India. The ruling party should try to break the impasse,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

