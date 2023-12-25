Attempts made by enemies to create troubles using religious, ethnic vulnerabilities; need strong standing: Pak army chief

Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir on Monday warned that the country's enemies were trying to create fissures using religious, ethnic and political vulnerabilities as he attended the Christmas celebrations at a church in Rawalpindi.

Speaking on the occasion, Gen Munir stressed the importance of having correct perspective, truth and knowledge-based opinions about national issues rather than following rhetoric and propaganda, to address complex challenges and issues.

"Enemies of Pakistan are hell-bent towards creating fissures using religious, ethnic and political vulnerabilities. We have to stand together and united to rise as a resolute and strong nation," he was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the Army.

In August, several churches were vandalised in Pakistan's Punjab province by radicals over blasphemy allegations.

General Munir expressed reverence for the religious community and stressed the need to promote greater interfaith harmony in society in order to follow the country's founder M A Jinnah's true vision of a united and progressive Pakistan. "Islam teaches us the lesson of peace, and friendship and encourages interfaith harmony which is the need of the hour," he said.

Gen Munir while paying tribute to Jinnah on his 147th birthday, quoted his historical speech on 11 August 1947 while addressing the Constituent Assembly.

"You are free. You are free to go to your temples. You are free to go to your mosques or any other places of worship in this State of Pakistan," Munir quoted from Jinnah's speech.

The army chief also acknowledged the contributions and sacrifices made by the Christian community of Pakistan in all fields and domains. He also wished Merry Christmas to the entire Christian community in Pakistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)