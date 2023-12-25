Algerian President Tebboune urged to run for a second term

Algerian parliament members urged President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to run for a second term on Monday, they said.

"If Allah gives me enough health," he told them, stopping short of a formal announcement about the presidential election due at the end of 2024. Tebboune was elected in December 2019 for a five-year term and can run for a second and final term, according to the Algerian constitution.

