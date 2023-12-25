Ukrainian military denies Russia has seized Maryinka in eastern Ukraine

Ukrainian military on Monday denied Russia's claims that its forces had seized the regional centre Maryinka in eastern Ukraine, as announced earlier by Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu.

"It's not correct to talk about seizing Maryinka," Ukrainian military spokesperson Oleksandr Shtupun told Ukrainian national television.

"Our forces are within the city," he said.

