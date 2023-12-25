Ukrainian military denies Russia has seized Maryinka in eastern Ukraine
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 25-12-2023 22:14 IST | Created: 25-12-2023 22:14 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian military on Monday denied Russia's claims that its forces had seized the regional centre Maryinka in eastern Ukraine, as announced earlier by Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu.
"It's not correct to talk about seizing Maryinka," Ukrainian military spokesperson Oleksandr Shtupun told Ukrainian national television.
"Our forces are within the city," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK creates unit to clamp down on companies evading Russian sanctions
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says had 'frank' talk with Hungary's Orban
Russia launches air attack on Kyiv, debris damages building -mayor
Russian air strike on Kyiv injures two, damages buildings - Ukraine officials
US President Joe Biden invites Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy to White House