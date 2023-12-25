JMM leaders pay tribute to ex-party president Nirmal Mahato

Left Menu

Jharkhand Tribal Welfare Minister Champai Soren and Health Minister Banna Gupta were also among those who paid tribute to Mahato.Besides, BJP MP Bidyut Baran Mahato, too, paid homage to the former JMM president Nirmal da was an aggressive leader, who always fought for the rights of the poor and the downtrodden, the BJP MP said.

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 25-12-2023 22:18 IST | Created: 25-12-2023 22:18 IST
Leaders and workers of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Monday paid tribute to its former president Nirmal Mahato, who had spearheaded the movement for statehood, on his 73rd birth anniversary.

JMM workers paid floral tribute to Mahato at the Chamaria guest house, where he was gunned down by miscreants on August 8, 1987. They also visited the 'samadhi' of Mahato in Uliyan here and paid homage to him. Jharkhand Tribal Welfare Minister Champai Soren and Health Minister Banna Gupta were also among those who paid tribute to Mahato.

Besides, BJP MP Bidyut Baran Mahato, too, paid homage to the former JMM president "Nirmal da was an aggressive leader, who always fought for the rights of the poor and the downtrodden," the BJP MP said.

