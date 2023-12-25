"Double-engine govt under leadership of PM Modi will...," CM Mohan Yadav after MP Cabinet expansion

Following the expansion of the Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Monday, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav hoped that the double-engine government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi would do all the development work in the states. A total of 28 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including party heavyweights Kailash Vijayvargiya, Vishwas Sarang and Prahlad Patel, took oath as ministers in the Madhya Pradesh government as part of the cabinet expansion on Monday.

"I hope that the double-engine government under the leadership of PM Modi will do all the development work... We will not leave any stone unturned in the matter of development. Will not compromise," Mohan Yadav said. He also congratulated all the new ministers in Madhya Pradesh, saying that "the new cabinet will set new records."

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said that it is a very balanced team. "This team has Test match players as well as T20 players and so it is a very balanced team." he added.

Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Rakesh Singh asserted that the government of Madhya Pradesh will carry forward PM Modi's idea of development and public welfare. "The government of Madhya Pradesh will carry forward PM Modi's idea of development and public welfare...Under CM Mohan Yadav's leadership, we all will take Madhya Pradesh to new heights," Rakesh Singh said.

Moreover, Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Dr Kunwar Vijay Shah said that he would fulfil all his responsibilities with full dedication." "This is the 7th time I'm taking an oath as a cabinet minister. I will fulfil my responsibilities with full dedication," Shah said.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) Krishna Gaur thanked the central and state leadership and said that she would fulfil her responsibilities with full dedication. "Under CM Mohan Yadav's leadership, the new cabinet has been formed...I would like to thank the central and state leadership for this. I will fulfil my responsibilities with full dedication," Krishna Gaur said.

Meanwhile, 18 leaders, including Pradumna Singh Tomar, Tulsi Silavat, Edal Singh Kasana, Narayan Singh Kushwaha, Vijay Shah, Rakesh Singh, Prahlad Patel, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Karan Singh Verma, Property Uike, Uday Pratap Singh, Nirmala Bhuria, Vishwas Sarang, Govind Singh Rajput, Inder Singh Parmar, Nagar Singh Chauhan, Chaitanya Kashyap and Rakesh Shukla took oath as cabinet ministers. Six leaders were inducted as Ministers of State (Independent Charge) namely Krishna Gaur, Dharmendra Lodhi, Dilip Jaiswal, Gautam Tetwal, Lekhan Patel and Narayan Pawar.

Moreover, Radha Singh, Dilip Ahirwar, Pratima Bagri, and Narendra Shivaji Patel took oath as state Ministers. On December 13, the era of former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan came to an end as BJP MLA Mohan Yadav took the oath as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda took the oath as deputy CMs, while former Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will be the Assembly Speaker. Madhya Pradesh went to poll for 230 assembly seats in a single phase on November 17 and the counting of votes was done on December 3. The BJP secured a victory in the recent assembly elections, winning 163 of the 230 seats. (ANI)

