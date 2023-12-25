Left Menu

Rajasthan: Govind Singh Dotasara attacks BJP over termination of 'Rajiv Gandhi Yuva Mitra' program

Rajasthan Congress Chief Govind Singh Dotasara on Monday trained guns at the state government ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the termination of 'Rajiv Gandhi Yuva Mitra' internship program.

ANI | Updated: 25-12-2023 23:19 IST | Created: 25-12-2023 23:19 IST
Rajasthan Congress Chief Govind Singh Dotasara (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Pointing at a stark difference between the BJP and Congress, he said that Panchayat assistants were appointed in the previous BJP government but former CM Ashok Gehlot made an attempt to increase their honorarium and make them permanent.

The 'Rajiv Gandhi Yuva Mitra' internship program was launched in the year 2021 by the then-Ashok Gehlot government. The main objective behind launching the Rajiv Gandhi Youth Internship Program is to develop and nurture the skills of young youth by connecting them with government departments. Taking to 'X', Dotasara wrote, "The BJP government of Rajasthan has ended the internship program of thousands of Rajiv Gandhi Yuva Mitras before the New Year and has given them a gift of unemployment."

"If BJP's political malice was only due to the name, then they would have changed the name but why did they make the youth unemployed? While Panchayat assistants were appointed in the previous BJP government, when our government came, an attempt was made to increase their honorarium and make them permanent. This is the difference between the policies of BJP and Congress," he added. Earlier today, the state government announced the termination of the internship program.

"The 'Rajiv Gandhi Yuva Mitra' internship program, which has been running in the state since 2021-22, is terminated with immediate effect from December 31, 2023", read the official release. (ANI)

