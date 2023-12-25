UP to enact law to ensure safety and security of lifts and escalators: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given instructions to make a law to ensure the safety and security of lifts and escalators installed in multi-storey buildings. In a high-level meeting held on Monday, the Chief Minister gave necessary guidelines in this regard.

The Chief Minister instructed that it is necessary to strictly ensure adherence to prescribed procedures for the construction, quality, built-in safety features, installation, operation and maintenance of lifts and escalators. At present, there is no applicable law in this regard in the state, whereas the Lift Act is in force in other provinces of the country. This needs to be implemented as soon as possible, the chief minister noted.

The Chief Minister instructed that it should be made mandatory for every owner installing a new lift and escalator, whether it is located on private or public premises, to register. This should also be made mandatory for already-installed and operated lifts and escalators. CM Yogi also instructed to follow compliance with BIS standards mandatory in the construction of lifts and escalators. In their installation, compliance with relevant building codes and other necessary codes should also be ensured.

For the safety of passengers in the lift, it should be mandatory to install an auto rescue device so that in case of a power supply or any other fault, the passenger trapped inside the lift reaches the nearest landing and the lift door opens automatically. It should also be mandatory to install emergency bells, CCTV cameras, adequate lighting and a communication system to communicate outside the lift, CM noted. Chief Minister also said that it is necessary in the larger public interest that there should be a provision for insurance to cover the risk to passengers in case of any accident during the operation of lifts and escalators installed on public premises.

If any complaint or adverse information is received regarding the installation and operation of the lift and escalator, provision should also be made for legal action against the manufacturer or other concerned agency, CM Yogi noted. Chief Minister instructed to ensure that, in case of any accident resulting in human or animal loss or injury during the operation of lifts and escalators, the local police station was informed without delay.

"The rules to be made under this Act must also contain certain guidelines, such as in which office the applications for various registrations will be submitted, what will be the formats of the applications for various registrations as well as various log books, what will be the qualifications of manufacturers, construction agencies, maintenance agencies, etc. and what will be expected from them, in addition to what will be the late fees. The general public should be made aware about these, CM noted in the meeting. (ANI)

