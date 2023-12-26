T'gana CM Revanth Reddy to meet PM Modi in Delhi
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-12-2023 10:59 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 10:48 IST
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his deputy Bhatti Vikramarka are likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Tuesday. According to government sources, the chief minister will flag issues related to pending projects and dues from the Central government.
Based on the availability of time, the CM and his deputy may meet the senior leadership of Congress to discuss the party’s affairs.
Reddy may fly back to the city tonight, sources said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
