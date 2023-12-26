"Has Shashi Panja joined BJP?" BJP's Agnimitra Paul questions Trinamool leader's comments on party

In reaction to Trinamool Congress (TMC) Minister Shashi Panja commenting on internal squabbles in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership in West Bengal, BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul questioned if the former had joined the BJP. "Has Shashi Panja joined the Bharatiya Janata Party recently? I haven't seen her. Why does any internal matter or fight in the BJP trouble her then? What I knew was that she was in TMC till yesterday," Paul said, speaking to ANI on Monday.

Paul said that Panja needs to worry about her own party, especially the alleged fight between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee. "What does Shashi Panka think of the fight between Mamata Banerjee and her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, in the TMC? Based on what information, the senior citizens in the party are being sidelined one after the other. She should think about whatever internal squabbles are there in the TMC and the corruption charges. Almost 50 per cent of their leaders are in jail while others are bag packing," the BJP leader said.

Paul asserted that the problems in the BJP is their "family matter" and Panja has no right to comment on the BJP's internal matters. "Whatever problem is there in the BJP is ours. This is a democratic party. This is the world's largest party as well. Here, we have the freedom to voice our thoughts. This is our family matter. If Shashi Panja is in our family, I do not know. If she has not joined BJP, she has no right to comment on our party's internal matters," Paul said.

Earlier, speaking about Union Home Minister Amit Shah's upcoming visit to West Bengal, Shashi Panja had said that it is possible that Shah is coming to the state to look into the internal fights in the BJP in Bengal. "He (Union Home Minister Amit Shah) is welcome in Bengal. But we don't know their (BJP) agenda. They have serious internal fights in their party in West Bengal, lobbying is going on in the BJP in Bengal. They have too many leaders but no workers. They have so many internal differnces," the TMC leader said.

"Maybe he (Shah) is coming to solve these issues, how to make the BJP more powerful in Bengal. This is their internal matter but it is clear among everyone that there are many fights among them and no one takes anyone's dictates," she added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)