Amit Shah pays tributes to Guru Gobind Singh, his sons, wife on 'Veer Bal Diwas'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday paid tributes to Sikh guru Gobind Singh, his sons and wife Mata Gujri on 'Veer Bal Diwas', saying their unmatched valour will continue to inspire future generations.

December 26 is observed as 'Veer Bal Diwas' to mark the martyrdom of the Sikh guru's sons who laid down their lives while defending their faith.

''On Veer Bal Diwas, I bow to Guru Gobind Singh Ji's four Sahibzade and Mata Gujri Ji. With supreme courage they stood against the brutal Mughal rule and chose martyrdom, refusing to convert. Their unmatched valour will continue to inspire generations to come,'' Shah wrote on 'X'.

The home minister said by proclaiming their martyrdom day as 'Veer Bal Diwas', Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spread the saga of their sacrifice to every corner of the country and the world.

On the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh's birth anniversary on January 9, 2022, the prime minister had announced that December 26 would be observed as 'Veer Bal Diwas'.

