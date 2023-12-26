"Such statements are wrong" UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya slams Swami Prasad Maurya

In a reaction to Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya's controversial statement on Hinduism, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that people like Maurya are wronging themselves by making such statements. "By making such statements, these people are doing wrong for themselves," the Deputy Chief Minister said on Tuesday.

Reminding the Samajwadi Party leader of the time when they were in power in Uttar Pradesh, Keshav Prasad Maurya said that at present their condition has deteriorated drastically. "Once upon a time, they were ruling the entire state; now look at the situation they have reached today. There was a time when they were in such good state, now they have deterioriated to a great extent," he said.

Keshav Prasad Maurya paid his homage at Hanuman Garhi Mandir in Ayodhya on Tuesday. Mahant Raju Das, the temple priest, presented him with a mace. "Today is Tuesday. It is important to have darshan of Bajrangbali before seeing Lord Ram. After seeing Bajrangbali, my mind has become refreshed. I have also been presented with a mace," the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Earlier on Sunday, Swami Prasad Maurya, who is infamous for his controversial statements, explained his "Hindu ek dhoka hai" remark, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had said the same thing. "In 1955, the Supreme Court said in its order that Hindu is not a religion but a way of life. It is a conglomeration of more than 200 religions. Even Mohan Bhagwat had said, not once but twice, that Hindu is not a religion but a way of life. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also said that Hindu is not a religion. Even Gadkari had said the same thing in a media conclave," Maurya said while speaking at National Buddhist and Bahujan Rights Conference in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)

