Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Devnani meets Governor Mishra

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani on Tuesday called on Governor Kalraj Mishra.

Devnani met the Governor at the Raj Bhawan here.

''It was a courtesy meeting between the two,'' an official spokesperson said.

Senior BJP leader Devnani was unanimously elected as Speaker of the 16th Rajasthan Legislative Assembly on December 21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)