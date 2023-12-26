Left Menu

India looking forward to becoming developed nation by 2047, on cusp of making history: Puri

India is on the cusp of making history, as it looks forward to becoming a developed nation by 2047, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday.Puri made the remarks after offering prayers at the Patna Sahib Gurudwara on the occasion of Veer Bal Diwas, which is being observed to commemorate the martyrdom of two sons of Guru Gobind Singh.We are on the cusp of making history.

India looking forward to becoming developed nation by 2047, on cusp of making history: Puri
India is on the cusp of making history, as it looks forward to becoming a developed nation by 2047, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday.

Puri made the remarks after offering prayers at the Patna Sahib Gurudwara on the occasion of ‘Veer Bal Diwas’, which is being observed to commemorate the martyrdom of two sons of Guru Gobind Singh.

''We are on the cusp of making history. India looks forward to becoming a developed nation by 2047. At such a point of time, commemoration of the martyrdom (‘shahadat’) is of immense value,” he said.

Puri, who is the only Sikh in the Narendra Modi cabinet, expressed delight upon visiting the historical site where the 10th Sikh Guru was born.

''I consider myself privileged to be here on this occasion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last year announced that December 26 will be observed as ‘Veer Bal Diwas,” said the Union minister, who was accompanied by senior leaders of the BJP in Bihar.

Puri, who holds the crucial portfolios of Housing & Urban Affairs and Petroleum & Natural Gas, also made a brief remark about the impressive economic prospects of the country.

''Under the leadership of Modi, we have become the fifth-largest economy in the world. Very soon, we shall be among the top three,” said Puri. He is also scheduled to hold talks with party leaders and prominent members of the Sikh community here.

