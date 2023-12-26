Left Menu

'Namo' tea stalls set up in Himachal's Hamirpur to create awareness about Centre's schemes

PTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 26-12-2023 13:54 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 13:45 IST
'Namo' tea stalls set up in Himachal's Hamirpur to create awareness about Centre's schemes
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), BJP's youth wing, has set up ''Namo'' tea stalls in all five assembly constituencies in this district to create awareness about development and welfare schemes of the Union government, a spokesperson said Tuesday.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Namo tea stalls named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the ''architect of the present India'', were set up at Gandhi Chowk in Hamirpur, Indrapal Chowk in Nadaun, main market in Bhoranj, Badsar Bazar and Sujanpur Bazar on Tuesday, the BJYM said in a statement issued here.

The idea is to have ''gup-shup aur chai'' (tea and discussion) over the development schemes and initiatives launched for the welfare of the weaker sections, a district BJYM spokesperson said.

The Namo tea stalls would play a major role in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, another BJYM district office-bearer said, adding that the BJP's youth wing will organize several activities in these stalls.

In the run-up to the 2014 general elections, the BJP had launched ''Chai pe Charcha'' (teatime chats) outreach programme, in which senior party leaders, including then prime ministerial candidate Modi, held meetings over tea with people at hundreds of locations simultaneously across the country in a bid to increase its vote share.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UNHCR thanks India for taking care 142 Rohingyas intercepted in Andaman

UNHCR thanks India for taking care 142 Rohingyas intercepted in Andaman

 India
2
UNHCR calls on coastal authorities to save people in distress around Nicobar Islands

UNHCR calls on coastal authorities to save people in distress around Nicobar...

 Global
3
We really support Uzzy: Cummins backs Khawaja on the dove logo for the Gaza crisis

We really support Uzzy: Cummins backs Khawaja on the dove logo for the Gaza ...

 Australia
4
EIB signs €145M loan to enhance radiation safety of Cernavoda power plant

EIB signs €145M loan to enhance radiation safety of Cernavoda power plant

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023