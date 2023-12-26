Delhi Advocate files complaint against Swami Prasad Maurya over his "Hindu religion is betrayal" remark

A day after Samajwadi Party Leader Swami Prasad Maurya justified his "Hindu religion is betrayal" remark and set off a political storm, a Delhi advocate has taken offence at his remark and filed a complaint against him with Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora. In a post on 'X' Advocate Vineet Jindal said that he has filed a complaint with Delhi Police against Swami Prasad Maurya over his "Hindu religion is betrayal" comment.

"Advocate Vineet Jindal filed a complaint with Delhi Police against Swami Prasad Maurya @SwamiPMaurya for saying "betrayal of Hindu religion". Filed a complaint with Delhi Police Commissioner. Vineet Jindal demanded the arrest of Maurya," he posted on 'X'. Earlier in a video message on 'X', Vineet Jindal said that his religious sentiments were hurt by Maurya's comment.

"Samajwadi Party Leader Swami Prasad Maurya is known for his controversial comments on Hinduism, Hindu gods and goddesses for a long time. Yesterday, while addressing a public meeting in Delhi, he called the Hindu religion a 'betrayal'. He has given such comments before," Jindal said in his video message. "Criminal proceedings should be conducted against those who want to create communal disharmony in our country for political gains. The Election Commission has also directed that FIRs be filed against those who engage in hate speech...," he added.

Earlier on Monday, Maurya, who is infamous for his controversial statements, justified his "Hindu ek dhoka hai" remark, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had said the same thing. "In 1955, the Supreme Court said in its order that Hindu is not a religion but a way of life. It is a conglomeration of more than 200 religions. Even Mohan Bhagwat had said, not once but twice, that Hindu is not a religion but a way of life. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also said that Hindu is not a religion. Even Gadkari had said the same thing in a media conclave," Maurya said while speaking at National Buddhist and Bahujan Rights Conference in New Delhi. (ANI)

