Army Chief Gen Pande calls on President Murmu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2023 15:13 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 14:37 IST
Army chief General Manoj Pande on Tuesday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.
''Chief of the Army Staff, General Manoj Pande called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan,'' the President's office said in a post on X, along with a picture of the meeting.
