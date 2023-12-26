Left Menu

Ex-CJI Gogoi takes dig at Congress for 'making fun' of Dhankhar's courteous behaviour

He said it is his nature and it does not matter who is in front of him.He had also slammed some opposition leaders after Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee mimicked his mannerisms during a protest against the mass suspension of opposition MPs from Parliament while former Congress president Rahul Gandhi filmed the incident.Kalyan Banerjee later clarified that he had a lot of respect for Dhankhar and that his intention was not to hurt him.

Rajya Sabha MP and former chief justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Tuesday posted an old picture of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar bowing while interacting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, as he took a swipe at the Congress for ''making fun'' of his courtesy.

Dhankhar was West Bengal governor before he became the country's vice president.

''Despite being governor, he is bowing while interacting with Mamata Banerjee. Because it is his value and he is courteous. Congress leaders make fun of his courteousness,'' Gogoi said on X.

Dhankhar, who is ex-officio Rajya Sabha Chairman, had recently expressed his pain after a video was shared by some opposition leaders that showed him bowing while speaking to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said it is his nature and it does not matter who is in front of him.

He had also slammed some opposition leaders after Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee mimicked his mannerisms during a protest against the mass suspension of opposition MPs from Parliament while former Congress president Rahul Gandhi filmed the incident.

Kalyan Banerjee later clarified that he had a lot of respect for Dhankhar and that his intention was not to hurt him. He defended his action, saying mimicry is an art. He again mimicked him recently.

Trinamool Congress president Banerjee had played down the incident but had claimed that it would not have drawn so much publicity if Gandhi had not filmed it.

Gogoi has been a nominated member of the House since 2020.

