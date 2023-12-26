Telangana CM, deputy meet Modi; discuss pending projects in state
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his deputy Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu on Tuesday paid a courtesy call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, sources said. This is Reddys first meeting with Modi since becoming chief minister.
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his deputy Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu on Tuesday paid a courtesy call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, sources said. This is Reddy's first meeting with Modi since becoming chief minister. During the meeting, the chief minister is believed to have discussed pending projects and demanded the release of dues from the central government, the sources said.
