US Domestic News Roundup: Biden Administration allows US trade tribunal's ban on Apple Watch imports; Bayer wins latest Roundup cancer trial, ending losing streak and more

The company said in a statement that the verdict was "consistent with the evidence in this case that Roundup does not cause cancer and is not responsible for the plaintiff's illness."

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Bayer wins latest Roundup cancer trial, ending losing streak

Bayer has won a trial in a lawsuit brought by a California man who said he developed cancer from exposure to its Roundup weedkiller, ending what had been a five-trial losing streak for the company in trials over similar claims. The verdict was handed down on Friday by a jury in San Benito County, California Superior Court, Bayer announced. The company said in a statement that the verdict was "consistent with the evidence in this case that Roundup does not cause cancer and is not responsible for the plaintiff's illness."

Biden Administration allows US trade tribunal's ban on Apple Watch imports

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration on Tuesday declined to veto a government tribunal's decision to ban imports of Apple Watches based on a complaint from medical monitoring technology company Masimo. The U.S. International Trade Commission's (ITC) order will go into effect on Dec. 26, barring imports and sales of Apple Watches that use patent-infringing technology for reading blood-oxygen levels. Apple has included the pulse oximeter feature in its smart watches starting with its Series 6 model in 2020.

As election looms, Biden struggles to match Trump's judicial appointments

The White House is gearing up for what could be President Joe Biden's last chance to put his stamp on the judiciary, as progressive advocates fret that he may fall short of appointing as many judges as former President Donald Trump did over his four-year term. With a November 2024 election rematch between Biden and his Republican predecessor looking increasingly likely, Senate Democrats are pledging to remain focused on confirming Biden's judicial nominees in 2024 and adding to the 166 already approved to sit on the bench.

(With inputs from agencies.)

