Left Menu

AICC dissolves MP Congress working committee: Jitendra Singh

The All India Congress Committee has decided to dissolve the Madhya Pradesh Congress working committee, party general secretary in-charge for the state Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 26-12-2023 18:36 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 18:36 IST
AICC dissolves MP Congress working committee: Jitendra Singh
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Congress Committee has decided to dissolve the Madhya Pradesh Congress working committee, party general secretary in-charge for the state Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday. ''The All India Congress Committee has decided to dissolve the MP Congress working committee. The district in-charges and joint in-charges will continue to work till the next directive,'' Singh told reporters after holding a meeting with party leaders. Newly-appointed MP Congress president Jitu Patwari, Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh, former Union ministers Kantilal Bhuria, Suresh Pachouri and Arun Yadav among others attended the meeting.

The move comes against the backdrop of the party's debacle in the recently held assembly elections wherein the BJP retained power by winning 163 seats while Congress' tally came down to 66 in the 230-member House. In the wake of the party's defeat the AICC recently appointed Jitu Patwari as MP unit president replacing Kamal Nath.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

 India
2
MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic: Dr Mandaviya

MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic...

 India
3
Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas to return in 2024: Chief RB Isiah Pacheco exits with concussion and more

Sports News Roundup: Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas to return in 2024: Chief R...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023