Left Menu

Congo government bans opposition election protest

Five opposition presidential candidates called the joint demonstration in the capital Kinshasa over alleged election irregularities. But on Tuesday the government banned the event, saying it did not have a legal basis and aimed at undermining the electoral process while the CENI election commission was still compiling results.

Reuters | Kinshasa | Updated: 26-12-2023 19:08 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 19:08 IST
Congo government bans opposition election protest
  • Country:
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

Democratic Republic of Congo's government on Tuesday banned an opposition protest planned for Wednesday over last week's chaotic national election as early results showed President Felix Tshisekedi in the lead. Five opposition presidential candidates called the joint demonstration in the capital Kinshasa over alleged election irregularities.

But on Tuesday the government banned the event, saying it did not have a legal basis and aimed at undermining the electoral process while the CENI election commission was still compiling results. "No government in the world can accept this, so we will not let it happen," Vice Prime Minister Peter Kazadi told a press conference.

The protest's organisers did not immediately respond to the ban - which could exacerbate tension surrounding the Dec. 20 presidential and legislative vote that will determine whether Tshisekedi gets a second term. Election disputes often fuel unrest in Congo and risk further destabilising Africa's second-largest country, which is a major cobalt and copper producer but is plagued by widespread poverty and insecurity in its eastern region.

After a violent campaign, the vote itself was messy, with delayed election kit deliveries, malfunctioning equipment and disorganised voting registers. The CENI's decision to extend voting at polling stations that failed to open on election day was rejected by the protest organisers, who have also called for a full re-run of the vote.

Some independent observers also said the extension compromised the credibility of the election. The CENI has dismissed those concerns. It started releasing results over the weekend that put Tshisekedi ahead of his 18 challengers, with 80% of around 2.8 million votes counted so far.

But the commission has not disclosed how many of the around 44 million registered voters cast their ballot, nor given any indication of what the latest given figure represents in relation to the total number of votes. Another presidential candidate, Moise Katumbi, added his voice to the protest organisers' concerns and has called for the head of the CENI to resign.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

 India
2
MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic: Dr Mandaviya

MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic...

 India
3
Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas to return in 2024: Chief RB Isiah Pacheco exits with concussion and more

Sports News Roundup: Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas to return in 2024: Chief R...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023