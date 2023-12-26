Central Govt has left no stone unturned in "betraying" people of J-K: Congress President

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday hit out at the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing it of "betraying" people of Jammu and Kashmir. In a post on X after the meeting with party leaders from J-K and Ladakh, Kharge said that his party is 'deeply concerned about the rise in terror attacks in Pir Panjal and the targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits in the last few years'.

Kharge and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a meeting on Tuesday with party leaders of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in the national capital to discuss the strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. "We had a detailed discussion with the Congress party leaders from Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, regarding the Lok Sabha elections. Modi Govt has left no stone unturned in betraying the people of Jammu & Kashmir... We are deeply concerned about the rise in terror attacks in Pir Panjal and the targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits in the last few years," Kharge said.

He further said that post Galwan clash, the national security and strategic interests have been 'endangered'. "Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh are inalienable and indistinguishable part of India, but PM Modi's clean chit to China, post Galwan has endangered our national security and strategic interests," the Congress chief said.

He further expressed his hope for restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. "We hope to see full statehood restored to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh being made a state at the earliest," he added.

Kharge also alleged that the Modi government has 'deceived' the people of Ladakh who are demanding safeguards for the tribal people of the region under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. "People of Ladakh are unitedly demanding safeguards for the tribal people of the region under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. But the Modi Govt has time and again, deceived them," Kharge added.

Kharge further said that the opposition bloc- INDIA are strongly committed to the welfare, development and empowerment of J-K and Ladakh. "People of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh want change and want their voices to be heard to, and they conveyed the same to us, by the kind of strong support they gave to Shri @RahulGandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Congress party and are allies are strongly committed to the welfare, development and empowerment of J&K and Ladakh," the Congress chief said. (ANI)

