Uttarakhand CM holds roadshow in Tehri, lays foundation stones of multiple projects

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 26-12-2023 19:33 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 19:33 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a roadshow in Tehri on Tuesday and later inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 160 projects worth Rs 415 crore.

During the two-kilometre road show from Ganesh Chowk to Pratap Inter College, a large crowd gathered on either side of the road to greet him.

The chief minister also honoured members of women's self-help groups and highlighted the role played by women of Uttarakahnd in the statehood movement and the development of the state.

Underlining the steps being taken by the state government for women's empowerment, he mentioned 30 per cent reservation for women in government jobs and the introduction of schemes such as Mukhya Mantri Maha Lakshmi Yojana, Mukhya Mantri Aanchal Amrit Yojana and Mukya Mantri Swarojgar Yojana.

At the gathering, Dhami administered an oath to students to make Uttarakhand drug-free by 2025. The Uttarakhand chief minister also met his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma at Narendra Nagar in Tehri. In a post on X, Sarma said, ''Really grateful to Hon'ble Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami ji for meeting me during my stay in Uttarakhand. His hands-on leadership during the Silkyara tunnel rescue was truly inspiring.''

