Fadnavis conferred honorary doctorate by Japanese university

Updated: 26-12-2023 19:46 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 19:44 IST
Fadnavis conferred honorary doctorate by Japanese university
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was on Tuesday conferred an honorary doctorate by Japan's Koyasan University.

The university conferred the doctorate on Fadnavis to recognise his efforts in creating basic civic infrastructure, implementing schemes such as the Jalyukta Shivar Yojana, and his contribution to the industrial development of the state.

In his acceptance speech at the event held in south Mumbai in the evening, Fadnavis said he dedicated the honour to the people of Maharashtra.

In 2015, while he was the chief minister of Maharashtra, Fadnavis inaugurated a statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at the Buddhist study centre of the university in Japan.

