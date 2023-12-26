Kejriwal, Mann to address public meeting in Gujarat in support of jailed AAP MLA

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will address a public meeting in Narmada district of Gujarat in support of jailed AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava on January 7. ''Kejriwal and Man will visit Gujarat and attend a public meeting at Dediapada, which is Vasava's assembly constituency,'' AAP's Gujarat in-charge Sandeep Pathak told reporters on Tuesday. Vasava surrendered to police on December 14 after a case was lodged against him and others for allegedly threatening personnel of the forest department and firing one round in the air. Following his surrender, he was arrested by police and is currently lodged in jail.

''The rally is being organised to boost the morale of the party workers and Vasava's supporters in the region,'' said Pathak, who met the party's elected representatives and office-bearers here as part of the preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Vasava, a tribal leader, represents the Dediapada assembly constituency and also serves as the leader of AAP's legislature party in Gujarat. He is also the working president of AAP's central Gujarat unit.

Pathak alleged those who ask questions or raise slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi or the BJP are either suspended or arrested.

''Ever since five MLAs of AAP won the assembly elections in Gujarat, the BJP has been working hard to break them from the party. People of Visavadar voted for AAP, and whenever elections are held, AAP will win again,'' Pathak said.

