Left Menu

Youth of Rajasthan betrayed during Congress regime: CM Sharma on paper leaks

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Tuesday targeted the previous Congress government over corruption and paper leaks, saying the youth of the state were betrayed.He also said the BJP government is committed to working in a determined manner.Sharma was addressing an election meeting in Karanpur of Sri Ganganagar district.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-12-2023 19:55 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 19:55 IST
Youth of Rajasthan betrayed during Congress regime: CM Sharma on paper leaks
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Tuesday targeted the previous Congress government over corruption and paper leaks, saying the youth of the state were betrayed.

He also said the BJP government is committed to working in a determined manner.

Sharma was addressing an election meeting in Karanpur of Sri Ganganagar district. Assembly election is due on the seat on January 5.

''Our government is determined. The previous government betrayed the youth. During that time, 19 government recruitment exams were conducted in Rajasthan and 17 papers were leaked. The youth were betrayed and this betrayal will not be tolerated,'' Sharma said.

He said the BJP government will do the work of punishing all those who are found guilty of paper leaks.

The chief minister also said that women's safety is the state government's priority.

''You must have noticed that Rajasthan was number one in atrocities against women. We have promised that there will be no oppression of women...women's safety is our first task,'' he said.

Assuring that the election promises will be fulfilled, Sharma said the state government will live up to the expectations of the people. The public trusts the BJP and its workers, the new CM said. Voting was held on November 25 for 199 out of 200 assembly seats in the state. The BJP won 115 seats, while the Congress got 69 seats. The election on Karanpur seat was postponed due to the death of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar. The Congress has fielded Rupinder Singh Koonar against BJP's Surendra Pal Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

 India
2
MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic: Dr Mandaviya

MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic...

 India
3
Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas to return in 2024: Chief RB Isiah Pacheco exits with concussion and more

Sports News Roundup: Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas to return in 2024: Chief R...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023