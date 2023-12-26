Left Menu

Previous governments exploited J'khand, looted money meant for welfare schemes: CM

I do not understand how it went into deficit thereafter When we tried to find out where the money went, we discovered that funds meant for welfare of people were looted by the previous governments, the CM claimed.Soren asserted that the current dispensation functions from villages, and not from only Delhi or state capital Ranchi.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday alleged that previous governments looted money meant for welfare schemes, leading to poverty and unemployment in the state. Addressing a public meeting at Simaria block in Chatra district, Soren said his government has "restored" the rights of people.

"When Jharkhand separated from Bihar and our opposition (BJP) got a chance to rule the state, there was a surplus budget. I do not understand how it went into deficit thereafter?" "When we tried to find out where the money went, we discovered that funds meant for welfare of people were looted by the previous governments," the CM claimed.

Soren asserted that the current dispensation functions from villages, and not from "only Delhi or state capital Ranchi". Meanwhile, he laid the foundation stone of 161 projects worth Rs 132 crore and inaugurated 241 others to the tune of Rs 119 crore. He also distributed assets among 1.13 lakh beneficiaries.

In Chatra, construction work of 800-km rural roads at a cost of Rs 650 crore is underway, Soren added.

