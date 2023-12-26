Left Menu

"Why no major action taken yet by govt": Fomer LS speaker Meira Kumar on Parliament security breach

"This is a serious incident. Serious action should be taken on this security breach incident. I am not able to understand why no major action is being taken on this incident," Meira Kumar told ANI.

ANI | Updated: 26-12-2023 20:31 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 20:31 IST
Former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Meira Kumar further stated that, with the slow pace of the investigation being carried out, it seems that the government has no intention to answer the public on this incident. "When you want to delay or you don't want to answer on some issue, then this method is adopted. Multiple agencies have been given the responsibility to investigate the incident and then we are told that a matter is struck between them. But ultimately, it is the Lok Sabha speaker who is responsible for the House; sadly, nothing has come from him yet on this incident," the former Speaker said.

Meira Kumar further stated that, with the slow pace of the investigation being carried out, it seems that the government has no intention to answer the public on this incident. "When you want to delay or you don't want to answer on some issue, then this method is adopted. Multiple agencies have been given the responsibility to investigate the incident and then we are told that a matter is struck between them. But ultimately, it is the Lok Sabha speaker who is responsible for the House; sadly, nothing has come from him yet on this incident," the former Speaker said.

The security breach happened on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack. Two people--Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D--jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted anti-establishment slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.

Outside it, in another incident, two protestors -- Neelam (42) and Amol (25) -- protested outside the Parliament with similar gas canisters. The Patiala House Court has extended the custodial remand of four accused individuals, Manoranjan, Neelam, Sagar, and Anmol, to the Special Cell of Delhi Police for 15 more days until January 5, 2024, in the parliament-security breach case.

Earlier Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Saturday hit out at the BJP government at the Centre over the security breach in Parliament and asserted that it is the responsibility of Home Minister Amit Shah to explain how the security breach happened. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "It is the responsibility of the Home Minister to tell how the security breach happened. Parliament Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi refuses to take accountability for suspending 146 MPs and shifting blame to Rahul Gandhi. People are asking the centre that they gave them the mandate to run the government and what is the centre doing to keep them safe." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

