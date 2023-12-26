Veer Bal Diwas observed in states, leaders laud Guru Gobind Singh's sons for valour

The 'Veer Bal Diwas' was observed on Tuesday to commemorate the martyrdom of two sons of Guru Gobind Singh with special event being organised in states where his message of peace, sacrifice, and martyrdom were emphasised upon.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar urged the citizens to embrace the virtuous teachings of Sikh Gurus and join hands in making collective contributions for betterment of the nation and society.

The chief minister was addressing a gathering in Kurukshetra after a 'Veer Bal Diwas' event held at the Gurudwara Chatti Patshahi in the district to mark the supreme sacrifice of Guru Gobind Singh's sons Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh.

Khattar, according to an official statement, highlighted the supreme courage displayed by the valiant ''Sahibzadas''.

The unparalleled bravery exhibited by them stands as a timeless inspiration for generations to come, he said.

Haryana BJP chief and Kurukshetra MP Nayab Singh Saini, MLA Subhash Sudha, chairman and members of Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee were also present on the occasion.

BJP president J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the Gurudwara Bara Sikh Sangat in Central Kolkata.

''It is truly a blessing for me to have offered prayers at this revered place, blessed by Guru Nanak Dev Ji and Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, on the occasion of Veer Bal Diwas. Today, we remember and bow to the immortal sacrifice of Veer Sahibazade, whose unwavering courage and devotion to faith are an inspiration to us all,'' Nadda said on X.

He also posted some pictures of his visit.

Shah praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for spreading the stories of their sacrifice to the entire country.

''On Veer Bal Diwas, I bow to Guru Gobind Singh Ji's four Sahibzade and Mata Gujri Ji. With supreme courage they stood against the brutal Mughal rule and chose martyrdom, refusing to convert. Their unmatched valour will continue to inspire generations to come. Proclaiming their Martyrdom Day as Veer Bal Diwas, Prime Minister Modi Ji has spread the saga of their sacrifice to every corner of the country and the world,'' Shah posted on X.

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who is the only Sikh in the Narendra Modi cabinet, offered prayers at the Patna Sahib Gurudwara on the occasion of Veer Bal Diwas.

''We are on the cusp of making history. India looks forward to becoming a developed nation by 2047. At such a point of time, commemoration of the martyrdom is of immense value,'' he said.

He also expressed his delight upon visiting the historical site where the 10th Sikh Guru was born.

''I consider myself privileged to be here on this occasion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last year announced that December 26 will be observed as Veer Bal Diwas,'' Puri said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the day serves as a reminder of the profound sacrifice made by Sikh Gurus.

''All four sons of Guru Gobind Singh happily sacrificed their lives for the protection of religion and country,'' he said.

Speaking at a special sankirtan programme held at the CM's residence in Lucknow, Adityanath said, ''The tales of this historic sacrifice need to be imparted to the younger generation, so that they know about the glorious story of their martyrs.'' Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister extended a warm welcome to Guru Granth Sahib and respectfully carried it on his head. On this occasion, Gurbani, Ardas, and Langar were organised at the CM's residence, the UP government said in a statement.

The chief minister was honoured with a Siropa by Sikh representatives from across the state, it added.

''Brave children should be honoured at every division and district level of the state. All places linked to Sikh Gurus will be identified in the state and efforts will be made for their development,'' he said.

''When Guru Govind Singh Ji was asked about his four sons becoming martyrs, he responded 'so what if four were sacrificed, thousands are still alive.' Such programmes provide an opportunity to express gratitude towards them. Today's programme at the CM's residence is an opportunity to pay homage to Sikh Gurus,'' the chief minister said.

He said the values imparted to Sahibzadas in the presence of Mother Gujri were the reason they did not bow down to injustice.

''They sacrificed their lives fighting for religion and country. This day provides new inspiration for every youth and child,'' he said.

Thanking the Sikhs of Lucknow, the chief minister said that since 2020, everyone has continuously raised the issue as to why the Sahibzadas, who made the supreme sacrifice in the history of India, were forgotten.

''Instead of celebrating the martyrdom day of Sahibzadas as Children's Day, some other event was linked to Children's Day,'' he said.

Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi, who participated in an event in Delhi to observe the Veer Bal Diwas, said, ''This celebration is a part of the 'Panch Pran' of Amrit Kaal (to take pride in our roots). A story in which children aged seven and nine stood against all odds to defend their faith is an inspiration for everyone and we should take pride in our heritage of bravery,'' she said.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha attended a programme in Jammu to mark the Veer Bal Diwas and said the presence of just 20-25 terrorists cannot create fear psychosis among the people of the Union Territory, remarks that come days after a terrorist ambush on two Army vehicles in Poonch resulting in the deaths of four soldiers.

The LG stressed the need for society to stand united against those attempting to disrupt peace in Jammu and Kashmir. ''There should be a unison voice that enough is enough that 20 to 25 militants cannot terrorise such a large population of Jammu and Kashmir,'' Sinha said.

He said ''terrorists cannot intimidate the people. it's time to stand together against these anarchists'' He said when people of every village get up against the terrorists, that would be the end of these few terrorists and the terrorism.

Invoking Guru Gobind Singh's message of peace, sacrifice, and martyrdom for the entire nation, Sinha urged self-reflection on adherence to these ideals and emphasized that external elements attempting to disrupt peace and development should be met with collective resistance.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma visited the Sri Guru Singh Sabha Gurdwara in Jaipur and prayed for peace and harmony in the country and the state.

''Today is the day to remember the extraordinary courage and sacrifice of Guru Gobind Singh's sahibzadas (sons) Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh. Their bravery and ideals gave strength to millions of people,'' he said.

Sharma said that to remind the bravery of Veer Sahibzadas, Prime Minister Modi had announced to observe December 26 as Veer Bal Diwas across the country last year.

Sharma said Sri Guru Granth Sahib contains the good things of all religions and the Sikh community is dedicated to the welfare of all living beings.

''Sikhism promotes the principles of morality, harmony and unity and talks about equality and unity. Today we not only need not to read the knowledge contained in the words of Sri Guru Granth Sahib but also to implement it in our lives,'' he said.

The CM said the BJP government will always protect the rights of the Sikh community.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav offered prayers at the Gurudwara Guru Nanak Tekri in Bhopal on the occasion of Veer Baal Diwas.

Union Ministers Anurag Thakur, Smriti Irani and Dharmendra Pradhan visited the Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in New Delhi. Thakur also served 'langar' on the occasion.

