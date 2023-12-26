Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION BOM30 MH-LD RAJNATH **** Will find perpetrators of attacks on merchant navy ships even from `depths of the seas': Rajnath Mumbai: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday vowed to ferret out the perpetrators of the attacks on merchant navy ships MV Chem Pluto and MV Sai Baba even from the ''depths of the seas'' and take tough action against them. **** DEL72 PM-SAUDI PRINCE **** PM Modi speaks to Saudi Crown Prince; exchange views on situation in West Asia New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and shared concerns regarding terrorism, violence, the loss of civilian lives and the situation in West Asia. **** DEL51 PM-2NDLD VEER BAL DIWAS **** India coming out of slavery mindset, world respecting it: PM Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Sikh gurus have taught Indians to live for the glory of their land and served as an inspiration to make the country better and developed. **** BOM26 MH-FLIGHT-3RD LD INDIANS **** Plane grounded in France over human trafficking lands in Mumbai Mumbai: A plane carrying 276 passengers, mostly Indians, grounded in France for four days over suspected human trafficking, landed in Mumbai in the wee hours on Tuesday, an official said. **** DEL70 CONG-BIHAR-2NDLD MEETING **** Cong high command meets leaders from Bihar, J-K, Ladakh, Punjab to discuss LS poll strategy New Delhi: The Congress high command held a series of meetings with party leaders from Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Punjab on Tuesday to discuss the strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. **** DEL15 COVID-JN.1-VARIANT **** Cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 rises to 69 in India: Sources New Delhi: With six more cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1, the number of infections of the new variant reported in the country have risen to 69, official sources said on Tuesday. **** DEL68 VEER BAL DIWAS-STATES **** Veer Bal Diwas observed in states, leaders laud Guru Gobind Singh's sons for valour New Delhi: The 'Veer Bal Diwas' was observed on Tuesday to commemorate the martyrdom of two sons of Guru Gobind Singh with special event being organised in states where his message of peace, sacrifice, and martyrdom were emphasised upon. **** BOM20 MH-NAVY-LD WARSHIP **** Stealth guided missile destroyer Imphal commissioned into Navy Mumbai: Stealth guided missile destroyer Imphal, which has an ability to fire extended range supersonic BrahMos missile, was commissioned into the Indian Navy in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Mumbai on Tuesday. **** DEL64 DL-LD ISRAEL EMBASSY **** Delhi Police gets call about blast near Israel embassy, search operation underway New Delhi: Delhi Police on Tuesday evening received a call about a blast near the Israel embassy located in the New Delhi district but no explosive has been found yet, officials said. **** DEL61 ED-ROBERT VADRA **** Robert Vadra 'renovated and stayed' at London property which is proceeds of money laundering crime: ED New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday alleged that Robert Vadra, son-in-law of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, ''renovated and stayed'' at a London property which is a ''proceeds of crime'' in a money laundering case against alleged middleman Sanjay Bhandari. **** DEL56 BIZ-DEEPFAKE ADVISORY **** Deepfake concerns: Govt issues advisory to all social media platforms to comply with IT rules New Delhi: The government has issued an advisory to all platforms to comply with IT rules amid growing concerns around deepfakes and misinformation powered by AI, according to an official release. **** DEL35 JK-2NDLD-POONCH ABDULLAH **** Changing Army officers won't solve the issue in Poonch: Farooq Abdullah Srinagar: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said shunting out army officers will not address the Poonch civilian deaths case and called for an investigation to find out why innocent people were ''tortured'' to death. **** DEL67 UP AYODHYA-RAM TEMPLE- LD RAI **** Ram Mandir complex will be green, 'atmanirbhar': Temple trust Ayodhya: Most of the Ram temple compound here will be a green area with hundreds of trees and the complex itself will be ''atmanirbhar'', the trust said underlining features like its own sewage and water treatment plants, a fire brigade post and a dedicated power line.By Kunal Dutt **** MDS9 KA-CM-2ND LD YUVA NIDHI **** Is PM Modi economist, asks Siddaramaiah at launch of registration of poll guarantee 'Yuva Nidhi' Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for criticising the five guarantees of the Congress government and wondered whether he was an economist. **** BUSINESS DEL40 BIZ-LD ADANI **** Adani family to invest Rs 9,350 cr in green energy arm New Delhi: Billionaire Gautam Adani and his family will inject Rs 9,350 crore into the conglomerate's green energy arm to equip it to achieve the 45 GW target by 2030 and to meet debt payment obligations, according to a company filing. **** FOREIGN FGN37 PAK-COURT-IMRAN-LD SYMBOL **** Pak court suspends election body order to deprive Imran Khan's party of its electoral symbol 'bat' Peshawar: Jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's party partially won a legal battle when the Peshawar High Court on Tuesday suspended an order of the election commission to deprive the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf of its electoral symbol of a cricket 'bat'. **** FGN31 PAK-NAWAZ **** Pakistan's election body accepts Nawaz Sharif's nomination papers for NA-130 Lahore Lahore: Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's nomination papers have been accepted by the Election Commission despite questions on his eligibility to contest the February 8 general elections in the wake of 'life-long disqualification' by the apex court.By M Zulqernain ****

