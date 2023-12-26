Left Menu

Turkish commission head says not to expect speedy vote on Sweden's NATO bid

Updated: 26-12-2023 22:01 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 22:01 IST
The head of the Turkish parliament's foreign affairs commission said on Tuesday that a speedy vote in the full general assembly on Sweden's NATO membership should not expected, after the bill was sent to a full parliamentary vote following the commission's approval.

Speaking to reporters in parliament after the commission's approval of the bill - the first step in achieving parliamentary ratification - Fuat Oktay said the parliament speaker would now decide on the timing of the vote in the full parliament.

