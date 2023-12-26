Nadda removes Anupam Hazra from BJP national secretary post
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2023 23:04 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 23:04 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday removed West Bengal leader Anupam Hazra from the post of the party's national secretary.
A former Lok Sabha MP, Hazra has been critical of the party's functioning in the state for some time.
The BJP's decision came on a day when Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah were in Kolkata for a host of political programmes.
Hazra's removal from the post is being seen as a message to dissidents within the party to stick to organisational discipline and toe the leadership's line.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lok Sabha MP
- Nadda
- Kolkata
- West Bengal
- Hazra
- Amit Shah
- Anupam Hazra
- J P Nadda
Advertisement
ALSO READ
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to meet PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Dec 20 over release of financial dues to state: Officials.
GKB Opticals Opens the Doors of Two of Its Iconic Stores in Kolkata
West Bengal: 3 killed, over 30 injured as brick kiln chimney collapses on workers
Dalai Lama visits West Bengal's Siliguri, addresses gathering
West Bengal's Malda, known for its mangoes, grows oranges in a first