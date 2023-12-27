Left Menu

Nadda removes Anupam Hazra from BJP national secretary post

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2023 08:48 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 08:48 IST
Nadda removes Anupam Hazra from BJP national secretary post
  • Country:
  • India

BJP president J P Nadda has removed West Bengal leader Anupam Hazra from the post of the party's national secretary.

A former Lok Sabha MP, Hazra has been critical of the party's functioning in the state for some time.

The BJP's decision came on Tuesday, coinciding with Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Kolkata for a host of political programmes.

Hazra's removal from the post is being seen as a message to dissidents within the party to stick to organisational discipline and toe the leadership's line.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic: Dr Mandaviya

MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic...

 India
2
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 26

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 26

 Global
3
OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

 India
4
Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023